 Skip to main content

Multiple Sclerosis, myelin production and splicing

Given the links between mtDNA damage, splicing, ALS (MND) and PD, an obvious thing to look at is Multiple Sclerosis.

MS is a failure of the myelin sheaf. It has been thought to be as a result of an auto-immnue response, but an alternative perspective would be a failure of homeostasis. I thought I would ask chatGPT to look at both sides of the argument about splicing and this is the response:

chatGPT O3 response to question: "what are the arguments for and against multiple sclerosis resulting from aberrant splicing in the production of myelin"

The summary result from chatGPT is:
Bottom line
The case for aberrant splicing in myelin production as a contributor to MS is biologically plausible and experimentally supported, but the case against it being the primary cause remains strong.

At present, the weight of population genetics and virology favours a model in which immune dysregulation (often EBV-driven) comes first, with myelin-splice errors acting as modifiers or amplifiers rather than root causes. Future high-resolution genomics and antigen-presentation studies will be needed to settle whether a distinct “spliceopathy” endotype of MS truly exists.

Obviously that does not settle the issue and it raises some questions. However, treating MS as a splicing/mtDNA problem gives a number of potential interventions that it would be worth trying out.

Comments

Post a Comment

Popular posts from this blog

Why are babies born young?

Why are babies born young? This sounds like an odd question. People would say "of course babies are born young". However, this goes to the core of the question of human (or animal) development. Why is it that as time passes people develop initially through puberty and then for women through menopause and more generally getting diseases such as sarcopenia, osteoporosis, diabetes and cancer, but most of the time babies start showing no signs of this. Lots of research into this has happened over the years and now I think it is clear why this is. It raises some interesting questions. Biological youth is about how well a cell functions. Cells that are old in a biological sense don't work that well. One of the ways in which cells stop working is they fail to produce the full range of proteins. Generally the proteins that are produced from longer genes stop being produced. The reason for this relates to how the Genes work (the Genome). Because the genome is not gettin...
1 comment
Read more