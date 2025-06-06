 Skip to main content

The effects of mitochondrial DNA damage on neurons

Obviously when mtDNA is damaged in neurons that can have various effects depending on the damage. A key point, however, is that if there is a process which is damaging mtDNA then if that continues then the mtDNA will get further damaged. As some relatively minor damage appears to be caused by the replication of mtDNA itself then it is like there is a very slow moving footpath moving towards cell failure. Hence when looking at how to rectify this then certain points need to be made.

  1. When mtDNA is damaged this will not immediately affect the structure of the cell. What it does is to change how the cell produces or fails to produce proteins in the future. Hence if the process of mtDNA damage stops, the cell is unlikely to be in its stable state and can be expected to deteriorate in function to a point at which homeostasis is achieved.
  2. It is hard, but possible, to improve mtDNA. However, that will not immediately improve the function of the cell and it may need a stimulus to regenerate a new homestasis.
  3. Hence as the first thing is to stop the deterioration of mtDNA, this should not be expected to stop functional deterioration, but functional deterioration should stop at some point in the future.
  4. As mtDNA deteriorates the systems that maintain mtDNA also deteriorate which means there is likely to be an accelerated rate of deterioration of mtDNA followed by functional deterioration.
  5. Where you have a neuron with many axons even though mtDNA stops deterioration it is possible that some axons will continue to die off to a point at which the neuron can maintain the axonal arbour.
All of this points to the urgency of preventing damage to mtDNA (particularly deletions).

Comments

Post a Comment

Popular posts from this blog

Trudiagnostic change PACE leaderboard algorithm - was in position 40, now position 44 - does it matter?

Trudiagnostic have changed the way they handle the Rejuvenation Olympics Leaderboard algorithm. The result of this initially was that I was globally no 40 and have now dropped to 44. Trudiagnostic are a US company that get samples of blood and they look at the DNA to see which parts of the DNA have methyl groups (CH3) attached to them. These modifications to DNA are called methylation markers. DunedinPACE is an algorithm which uses DNA methylation markers in white blood cells to work out how quickly or slowly someone is aging. I had three results on this. The odd thing about the results was that whilst my epigenetic age calculated from the same methylation markers was going down, the speed at which I was aging was going up. I find this somewhat counterintuitive. It is, however, I think relevant that in a global contest my approach on biochemistry which is quite different to many other people's does seem to keep up with others working in the same area. To that extent it...
Post a Comment
Read more