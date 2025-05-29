Parkinsons and ALS/MND - Its the OxPhos!

In Parkinson’s disease, dopaminergic neurons (primarily those in the substantia nigra pars compacta) undergo progressive dysfunction and death. In amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS aka MND in the UK), both upper and lower motor neurons progressively degenerate. The cells deteriorate in different ways. However, the nub of both of theses diseases is the deterioration of a particular type of neuron. An interesting question is what it is about these neurons that makes them vulnerable to rapid deterioration.Neurons are high energy cells. Dopaminergic neurons have to maintain a massive network of axons linking them to other cells. Similarly motor neurons need to maintain long axons of possibly 1 metre in length. All of this takes energy. However, what distinguishes these two types of cells is that they rely to a greater extent on Oxidative Phosphorylation (that is using the Krebs cycle to produce energy) than other neurons.OxPhos, has the effect of generating more free radicals (ROS) and this then is able to do more damage to the mitochondrial DNA. Thereby causing the mitochondria to deteriorate as a result of which the cell deteriorates and stops working properly. Whereas it is true that much mtDNA damage occurs through replication errors, in the higher energy cells free radicals are more of an issue.Here are some useful papers to substantiate this: