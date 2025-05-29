Parkinsons and ALS/MND - Its the OxPhos!

In Parkinson’s disease, dopaminergic neurons (primarily those in the substantia nigra pars compacta) undergo progressive dysfunction and death. In amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS aka MND in the UK), both upper and lower motor neurons progressively degenerate. The cells deteriorate in different ways. However, the nub of both of theses diseases is the deterioration of a particular type of neuron. An interesting question is what it is about these neurons that makes them vulnerable to rapid deterioration.
Neurons are high energy cells. Dopaminergic neurons have to maintain a massive network of axons linking them to other cells. Similarly motor neurons need to maintain long axons of possibly 1 metre in length. All of this takes energy. However, what distinguishes these two types of cells is that they rely to a greater extent on Oxidative Phosphorylation (that is using the Krebs cycle to produce energy) than other neurons.
OxPhos, has the effect of generating more free radicals (ROS) and this then is able to do more damage to the mitochondrial DNA. Thereby causing the mitochondria to deteriorate as a result of which the cell deteriorates and stops working properly. Whereas it is true that much mtDNA damage occurs through replication errors, in the higher energy cells free radicals are more of an issue.
Here are some useful papers to substantiate this:
Single-cell genomic profiling of human dopamine neurons identifies a population that selectively degenerates in Parkinson’s disease
The loss of dopamine (DA) neurons within the substantia nigra pars compacta (SNpc) is a defining pathological hallmark of Parkinson’s disease (PD). Nevertheless, the molecular features associated with DA neuron vulnerability have not yet been fully identified. Here, we developed a protocol to enrich and transcriptionally profile DA neurons from patients with PD and matched controls, sampling a total of 387,483 nuclei, including 22,048 DA neuron profiles. We identified ten populations and spatially localized each within the SNpc using Slide-seq. A single subtype, marked by the expression of the gene AGTR1 and spatially confined to the ventral tier of SNpc, was highly susceptible to loss in PD and showed the strongest upregulation of targets of TP53 and NR2F2, nominating molecular processes associated with degeneration. This same vulnerable population was specifically enriched for the heritable risk associated with PD, highlighting the importance of cell-intrinsic processes in determining the differential vulnerability of DA neurons to PD-associated degeneration.
ALS motor neurons exhibit hallmark metabolic defects that are rescued by SIRT3 activation
Motor neurons (MNs) are highly energetic cells and recent studies suggest that altered energy metabolism precede MN loss in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), an age-onset neurodegenerative disease. However, clear mechanistic insights linking altered metabolism and MN death are still missing. In this study, induced pluripotent stem cells from healthy controls, familial ALS, and sporadic ALS patients were differentiated toward spinal MNs, cortical neurons, and cardiomyocytes. Metabolic flux analyses reveal an MN-specific deficiency in mitochondrial respiration in ALS. Intriguingly, all forms of familial and sporadic ALS MNs tested in our study exhibited similar defective metabolic profiles, which were attributed to hyper-acetylation of mitochondrial proteins. In the mitochondria, Sirtuin-3 (SIRT3) functions as a mitochondrial deacetylase to maintain mitochondrial function and integrity. We found that activating SIRT3 using nicotinamide or a small molecule activator reversed the defective metabolic profiles in all our ALS MNs, as well as correct a constellation of ALS-associated phenotypes.
Elevated Mitochondrial Bioenergetics and Axonal Arborization Size Are Key Contributors to the Vulnerability of Dopamine Neurons
Although the mechanisms underlying the loss of neurons in Parkinson’s disease are not well understood, impaired mitochondrial function and pathological protein aggregation are suspected as playing a major role. Why DA (dopamine) neurons and a select small subset of brain nuclei are particularly vulnerable to such ubiquitous cellular dysfunctions is presently one of the key unanswered questions in Parkinson’s disease research. One intriguing hypothesis is that their heightened vulnerability is a consequence of their elevated bioenergetic requirements. Here, we show for the first time that vulnerable nigral DA neurons differ from less vulnerable DA neurons such as those of the VTA (ventral tegmental area) by having a higher basal rate of mitochondrial OXPHOS (oxidative phosphorylation), a smaller reserve capacity, a higher density of axonal mitochondria, an elevated level of basal oxidative stress, and a considerably more complex axonal arborization. Furthermore, we demonstrate that reducing axonal arborization by acting on axon guidance pathways with Semaphorin 7A reduces in parallel the basal rate of mitochondrial OXPHOS and the vulnerability of nigral DA neurons to the neurotoxic agents MPP+ (1-methyl-4-phenylpyridinium) and rotenone. Blocking L-type calcium channels with isradipine was protective against MPP+ but not rotenone. Our data provide the most direct demonstration to date in favor of the hypothesis that the heightened vulnerability of nigral DA neurons in Parkinson’s disease is directly due to their particular bioenergetic and morphological characteristics.
Heterogeneous Expression of Nuclear Encoded Mitochondrial Genes Distinguishes Inhibitory and Excitatory Neurons
Mitochondrial composition varies by organ and their constituent cell types. This mitochondrial diversity likely determines variations in mitochondrial function. However, the heterogeneity of mitochondria in the brain remains underexplored despite the large diversity of cell types in neuronal tissue. Here, we used molecular systems biology tools to address whether mitochondrial composition varies by brain region and neuronal cell type in mice. We reasoned that proteomics and transcriptomics of microdissected brain regions combined with analysis of single-cell mRNA sequencing (scRNAseq) could reveal the extent of mitochondrial compositional diversity. We selected nuclear encoded gene products forming complexes of fixed stoichiometry, such as the respiratory chain complexes and the mitochondrial ribosome, as well as molecules likely to perform their function as monomers, such as the family of SLC25 transporters. We found that the proteome encompassing these nuclear-encoded mitochondrial genes and obtained from microdissected brain tissue segregated the hippocampus, striatum, and cortex from each other. Nuclear-encoded mitochondrial transcripts could only segregate cell types and brain regions when the analysis was performed at the single-cell level. In fact, single-cell mitochondrial transcriptomes were able to distinguish glutamatergic and distinct types of GABAergic neurons from one another. Within these cell categories, unique SLC25A transporters were able to identify distinct cell subpopulations. Our results demonstrate heterogeneous mitochondrial composition across brain regions and cell types. We postulate that mitochondrial heterogeneity influences regional and cell type-specific mechanisms in health and disease.
Neuronal metabolic rewiring promotes resilience to neurodegeneration caused by mitochondrial dysfunction
Neurodegeneration in mitochondrial disorders is considered irreversible because of limited metabolic plasticity in neurons, yet the cell-autonomous implications of mitochondrial dysfunction for neuronal metabolism in vivo are poorly understood. Here, we profiled the cell-specific proteome of Purkinje neurons undergoing progressive OXPHOS deficiency caused by disrupted mitochondrial fusion dynamics. We found that mitochondrial dysfunction triggers a profound rewiring of the proteomic landscape, culminating in the sequential activation of precise metabolic programs preceding cell death. Unexpectedly, we identified a marked induction of pyruvate carboxylase (PCx) and other anaplerotic enzymes involved in replenishing tricarboxylic acid cycle intermediates. Suppression of PCx aggravated oxidative stress and neurodegeneration, showing that anaplerosis is protective in OXPHOS-deficient neurons. Restoration of mitochondrial fusion in end-stage degenerating neurons fully reversed these metabolic hallmarks, thereby preventing cell death. Our findings identify a previously unappreciated pathway conferring resilience to mitochondrial dysfunction and show that neurodegeneration can be reversed even at advanced disease stages.
