How to fix the Extra Cellular Matrix - Fix the Mitochondria

An interesting paper was published in the week before Christmas. Mitochondrial quality control: the real dawn of intervertebral disc degeneration? The summary states:I like this paper because it goes into a lot of detail about improving the quality of mitochondria. I am not as enthused at their proposal of injecting exosomes. I take the view that if we wish to improve the quality of mitochondria the bad ones need to go. There is no sense fusing them as the bad mtDNA is not selected against. On the other hand when mitophagy occurs the worse mitochondria are preferentially removed.However, what this paper is good at is looking at the links between mitochondria and the Extra Cellular Matrix (ECM). People have recognised the importance of the ECM and a view has been expressed that it cannot be repaired. However, I think the paper is right to identify efficient mitochondria as a route towards a better ECM. The paper does not look at the links between the Mitochodrial Membrane Potential and the nature of proteins produced (either alternative splices or not at all). However, it is a useful review as to maintenance of Mitochondria.