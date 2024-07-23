Trudiagnostic change PACE leaderboard algorithm - was in position 40, now position 44 - does it matter?
Trudiagnostic have changed the way they handle the Rejuvenation Olympics Leaderboard algorithm. The result of this initially was that I was globally no 40 and have now dropped to 44.
Trudiagnostic are a US company that get samples of blood and they look at the DNA to see which parts of the DNA have methyl groups (CH3) attached to them. These modifications to DNA are called methylation markers.
DunedinPACE is an algorithm which uses DNA methylation markers in white blood cells to work out how quickly or slowly someone is aging. I had three results on this. The odd thing about the results was that whilst my epigenetic age calculated from the same methylation markers was going down, the speed at which I was aging was going up. I find this somewhat counterintuitive.
It is, however, I think relevant that in a global contest my approach on biochemistry which is quite different to many other people's does seem to keep up with others working in the same area. To that extent it matters a bit. However, I am not personally trying to target this value although I am mildly interested in tracking how it responds to interventions. In one sense I am pleased to be doing better than the CEO of Trudiagnostic who is at position 46 (Hannah Went). After all she if anyone should be up to speed in the science in this area. She is also younger than me which is relevant for these figures.
DunedinPACE values tend to be higher for older people. Hence Dave Pascoe is doing really well. He is 61 and has a DunedinPACE of 0.74 which when adjusted for age probably beats Bryan Johnson on 0.67. (I have not done the calculation, but it looks likely). Siim Land does very well, but again he is even younger than Bryan Johnson so that is not surprising.
What would be interesting would be an analysis of how different people's protocols vary. I am relatively unusual for a biohacker in that I continue to drink alcohol. There are mainly negative effects on health from this (although it also has some positive effects).
In end, however, I expect my position on the leaderboard to gradually drift down. I have not been doing any further tests and I want to target other values. Particularly I wish to target functional measures of metabolic health. When you include the shipping and duties on the tests they are actually quite expensive now so I am not that inclined to prioritise those tests.
