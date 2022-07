Interleukin-10 Review of Research

Part of my hypothesis that there is a feedback mechanism between the failure of Stem Cells to Differentiate and the failure of more Stem cells to differentiate is that failed stem cells (senescent cells) issue a molecule as part of SASP into the blood which then affects other Stem Cells.I think it is most likely that this molecule is Interleukin-10. (In fact having done the research I think it is reasonably certain)I picked it because it is both an inhibitor of NF-κB and also part of SASPMy plan for this blog post is to hunt down papers on Interleukin-10 and see whether they support this hypothesis or not. That will, of course, be a work in progress. The portuguese research in red is particularly interesting Inhibitors of NF-κB signaling: 785 and counting what is nice about this paper is that it has an appendix with 785 inhibitors of NF-κB. Wikipedia on SASP this tells us what is in SASP and links to the research on this. Study on relationship between elderly sarcopenia and inflammatory cytokine IL-6, anti-inflammatory cytokine IL-10 a study which shows Sarcopenia is associated with higher levels of Interleukin 10. Sarcopenia is one of those diseases caused by a failure to differentiate. Hormesis and bone marrow stem cells: Enhancing cell proliferation, differentiation and resilience to inflammatory stress "However, at higher concentrations (10–100 ng/ml) IL-10 inhibited p38/MAPK signaling, by activating NF-κB with this response being blocked by the NF-κB inhibitor BAY11-7082."