Melatonin - a route towards improved cellular health (reversing cellular aging)

I have recently done another video about Melatonin.
On my blog entry about insomnia I go into some links relating to Melatonin. It is clear, however, that Melatonin is key for reducing the decay that occurs in cells. At the moment I am trying to set up a trial into the use of melatonin for improving cellular health reversing the entropic decay that occurs over time (cellular aging). If anyone is interested in participating in such a trial they should email me.
On my blog entry about insomnia I go into some links relating to Melatonin. It is clear, however, that Melatonin is key for reducing the decay that occurs in cells. At the moment I am trying to set up a trial into the use of melatonin for improving cellular health reversing the entropic decay that occurs over time (cellular aging). If anyone is interested in participating in such a trial they should email me.
Comments