A review of recent hospital admissions for Covid 19

Taking the figures on 8th June vs 1st June we have:
Area 1st8th
England 115 147
East 7 6
London 29 20
Midlands 18 40
North East 17 18
North West 31 43
South East 10 13
South West 3 7

The North west shows a more general recent growth. The figures by trust are only up to 6th June not 8th June. They do show a recent wave of admissions in Bolton peaking at 14 people on 25th May. Manchester also had a peak of admissions on 5th June at 18. Otherwise nationally there have been double digit admissions in the week to 6th June in East Lancashire and Bedfordshire. Both of those, however, reduced from the prior week. Hence the recent growth does appear to be quite localised. However, as the government do not release the figures by trust more frequently than weekly it is difficult to tell precisely what is going on.

