Insomnia, Health and Dietary Supplements (Particularly Vitamin D (D3) and Melatonin)

I am not quite sure when Insomnia became an issue for me. I was born in 1960 and it may have been in the early 2000s (20 years ago at the time of writing), but I know it was an issue for a long time. I had tended to get into the habit of normally going to sleep drunk, waking up in the middle of the night and then hoping to get some reasonable sleep between perhaps 6am and 7am so that I was functional for the next day.
In 2016, however, I started to keep some records as to particularly what I was drinking, but also my blood pressure and heart rate on waking and going to sleep. I then decided to put some serious effort into improving my sleep patterns. I am pleased to say that I have made good progress with improving sleep and getting rid of insomnia. I have decided to write this blog post. In part to enable me to structure the medical research that I have collated and in part because I have found that people are unsurprisingly often quite interested in my experience in this area. Hence I will write this partially from the point of view of suggestions as to things to do which can improve sleep and health more generally.
What I intend to do is to update this particular post. I am not medically qualified and all I am writing about are my own experiences and a collation of information I have found on the internet. Hence I am not giving medical advice. Different people are different. I am quite big being 6 foot 2 and weighing between 21 stone (130kg) and a target of 15-16 stone (95-101 kg). I am currently 105kg, but my weight is reducing. (as a result of eating less intentionally). If people take dietary supplements it will vary which ones help people and people will suit different quantities. For example Vitamin D is fat soluble and if you are obese - as I was until recently - you need to take more to have the same effect.
Hence I would suggest that you read this and use it as a basis of suggestions for research rather than a recipe for improving health and getting rid of or reducing insomnia. Talking to your medical practitioner about the suggestions before taking anything is worth considering once you have done your own research.
Insomnia harms health
There are many ways in which insomina harms health. Hence if you reduce insomnia you are likely to have other health improvements. My own blood pressure and resting heart rates have come down. Some of this is as a result of losing weight, but the effect of reducing insomnia also helps. The body uses sleep to repair itself hence if people are not sleeping well that process does not work properly. I will focus in this post on reducing insomnia, but that is also about improving health.
Many people are used to a situation where they are really tired in the afternoon and often need a nap. My experience is that I have been able to improve my sleep patterns such that I can go through the day being effective and sleep only at night.
CBT should always be tried
CBT is Cognitive Behaviour Therapy. That is really a fancy title for improving what you do. Part of this is also known as Sleep Hygiene. People who are reading things on the internet are likely to have seen these sort of things listed elsewhere. However, here is a list.
Make sure you have enough Vitamin D
People are I think becoming more aware of the importance of Vitamin D. From a sleep point of view, however, you need to be careful not to take Vitamin D too late in the day. Vitamin D goes through an interesting metabolic cycle where it first gets converted (Vitamin D Metabolism, Mechanism of Action, and Clinical Applications) to 25OHD (Calcifediol) in the liver and then the kidneys convert it to 1,25-dihydroxyvitamin D (1,25(OH)2D - Calcitriol) which is a hormone and has the main effects. There are many reports that if you take it in the afternoon or evening then it holds back sleep. Similarly if you are using a 311nm Ultra Violet light or even the Sun to generate your vitamin D then it is best not to do this in the evening before going to sleep. The Sun is quite helpful in this in that the Sun has been well trained not to shine brightly just before you should be sleeping. However, I would not suggest switching on a UV light in the evening. I have not found a paper which studies this formally, but I have seen lots of papers talking about this.
Vitamin D does a lot of other things. You do need to be careful not to take too much vitamin D. (Vitamin D Toxicity–A Clinical Perspective) However, the example of someone who got too much calcium in their blood from about 10,000 iu a day was from someone who was also sunbathing. In the winter when there is not enough UVB around (particularly in England) people do need Vitamin D. The NHS in England recommends 400iu, in Germany they recommend 800iu. I personally take 3000iu a day, but remember different people will need different amounts. Vitamin D is fat soluble so if you take it in oil then perhaps you get about 30% more than taking the same quantity of Vitamin D in tablet form.
What I find if I have too much vitamin D (and that is not hypervitaminosis D,but just too much on the day or late in the day) is that I have problems with sleep maintenance at about 2am. I find that if I take a relatively heavy dose say 24,000 iu (iu being the measurement that allows comparison of different types of vitamin) then it can cause sleep maintenance problems for a couple of days. My guess is that this is because it takes a bit of time to process it into 250HD, but that's just a guess. However, if I have enough vitamin D and don't take it for a day things work OK until the vitamin D levels go down.
Vitamin D has a half life in the circulation of between 10 and 20 days. Hence once you have enough in your body from sunbathing on a sunny day it will take a while for the levels to go down.
Some reading: LARGE, SINGLE-DOSE, ORAL VITAMIN D SUPPLEMENTATION IN ADULT POPULATIONS: A SYSTEMATIC REVIEW of 30 papers looking at a really large dose Safety of 50,000-100,000 Units of Vitamin D3/Week in Vitamin D-Deficient, Hypercholesterolemic Patients with Reversible Statin Intolerance The authorities tend to recommend a maximum of 4,000 IU per day. I have noticed issues with sleeping at 6,000iu per day and I think that is a metabolic issue and not something that would lead to hypervitaminosis, but I am not a medic. What I think is happening is that there is a high level of unprocessed Vitamin D floating around in the blood. I have seen a paper that indicates that this can cause problems. Until the Liver has switched it to 25OHD it can be a bit of a nuisance. It is going to take some time for the liver to process it.
Hence with Vitamin D. Remember to look at taking it in the morning. That also means not using a UV light at night. If you are sunbathing in the summer you won't need as much of a supplement (or any) compared to the winter.
This is a particularly interesting paper Evaluation of vitamin D3 intakes up to 15,000 international units/day and serum 25-hydroxyvitamin D concentrations up to 300 nmol/L on calcium metabolism in a community setting which looks at higher doses of D3. It concludes "Serum 25(OH)D concentrations up to 300 nmol/L were found to be safe." It seems that the body safely stores Vitamin D in 25OHD form (which is logical if it comes in mainly during the summer). However, my own experimentation concludes that there is a limit on the rate at which D3 is converted to 25OHD (which is obviously going to be the case) which would argue for a daily supplementation rather than weekly.
This article medcape Says 25OHD has a half life of 15 days and the hormone has 15 hours. Alternatively this article Vitamin D has longer than expected half-life: Tests may not show true 'plateau' says it is two months. I think actually both are wrong. The conversion to the hormone in the kidneys is controlled by feedback systems. Hence it would not so much have a half life like a radioactive nucleus, but intead a consumption rate primarily perhaps also linked to a half life, but dominated by a consumption rate. One would assume that the consumption rate would vary. Hence if people get a really high 25OHD it will take quite a while to get rid of it (hence the argument not to overdose on D3).
There can be a recommendation that if taking Vitamin D supplements it is best not to also take calcium supplements but to get additional calcium via the diet if needs be. Mobilising vitamin D from adipose tissue: The potential impact of exercise is an interesting article that also looks at the storage of D3 in fat tissue particularly for fat people. It makes the point that potentially many years of the RDI can be stored and potentially it can be recovered by exercise. People can overdose on vitamin D if they have kidney problems which restrict conversion of 25OHD to the hormone or on 10,000 iu a day in other circumstances. A key point about Vitamin D is to tell any medical professoinals if you are taking it so they can take that into account for a diagnosis if there are any issues to look at.
Look at anthocyanins (not as bad as it sounds)
Anthocynanins are a type of chemical that can be used to make plants have a particular range of colour. I have found that Pomegranate juice, Blackberries and Black Turtle Beans (which can be found in Marks and Spencer 3 bean salad) all help with sleep. There is also research that recommends Tart Cherry juice. The common feature of these is that they all have anthocyanins in them. I have not as yet, however, found any research that substantiates this beyond my own experimentation.
There are various studies into heating anthocyanins Thermal and pH degradation kinetics of anthocyanins in natural food colorant prepared from black rice bran Effects of Cooking Methods on Anthocyanins and Total Phenolics in Purple‐Fleshed Sweet Potato In essence, however, cooking anthocyanins runs the risk of degrading them to not be effective. Hence best to eat the blackberries without cooking them first.
Consider melatonin
Melatonin is a really interesting hormone. In a sense Melatonin is the hormone of the night and Vitamin D is the hormone of the day. Melatonin does a lot of things. However, a key thing for sleep is that it calms down your brain cells (The Neuroprotective Effects of Melatonin: Possible Role in the Pathophysiology of Neuropsychiatric Disease) and allows your body to clear out rubbish created during the day.
Melatonin is created in a number of different places in the body, but what matters for sleep is the Pineal Gland. The Pineal Gland injects melatonin directly into the third ventricle of the Cerebral Spinal Fluid (CSF). Melatonin can pass over the blood brain barrier so as the CSF is renewed from blood serum (it swaps over about 20% an hour) then Melatonin comes out of the CSF into the blood. What is important about this is that the concentration in the Third Ventricle that goes into the brain is much higher than in the blood (I have seen various reports of this with factors between 5 and 20). Hence if you want to get melatonin into the Third Ventricle so it can help with sleep you need a lot more than is normally found in the blood. Another issue with Melatonin is that it has a very short half life (about 30 mins). Hence if you take Melatonin to increase the level in your blood it won't last long. What I find is that it takes between an hour and 90 minutes for melatonin that I take to have an effect on sleep. First it has to get into the blood and then from there into the CSF. Also when I am quite drunk it does not work.
There is another issue which is there is a feedback loop in the blood which switches off the pineal gland when melatonin hits a certain level. I recommend being very careful about trying melatonin as it can be quite dramatic when first tried. However, Melatonin is not in my view something to take when going to bed. Instead it is something to take when you have middle insomnia (when you wake up in the middle of the night). What I try is some which is swallowed and delayed and at the same time some dissolved under my tongue. The idea is to spread out keeping up the blood serum level so that it maintains the level in the CSF for longer.
I do think, however, that Melatonin helps to retrain the sleeping systems into sleeping better. For many people the pineal gland gets calcified over time. That may reduce the production of melatonin. My own experience is that if I extend sleep using Melatonin on one night it can assist for the next two nights as well which may be a retraining effect.
Measuring sleep and keeping records
Because a number of things affect sleep on more than one day it is quite difficult to work out what is going on. Also if you have a bad night's sleep you will have more sleep pressure and sleep better on the following night. Hence if you wish to work out what works best you need to approach it like a scientific experiment and measure things and keep records. I personally like having blood pressure for night and morning, weight and using a fitbit for sleep measurements. The fitbit is not perfect, but it gives some useful information which can be used to see if sleep is getting better or worse. As a wrist monitor it does not interfere with sleep and although the specialists think it is not good enough it is good enough for me. When you keep records as to what supplements you take, what you drink and what you eat then you can see what is having an impact.
Look at Magnesium Supplements (note that some indigestion reliefs including magnesium)
Magnesium is another element which our cleaner diet today seems to not provide enough of. As a Supplement I find Magnesium Citrate and Magnesium Malate quite useful. It is worth being sensitive to the fact that many other things such as some indigestion pills include Magnesium Stearate. I think at times I have overloaded with Magnesium partially as a result of taking too many indigestion pills. That caused sleep maintenance problems as well. However, I think getting a good balance between Magnesium and Calcium (Vitamin D) is helpful.
If you take magnesium and think it makes your farts more pungent in fact that is probably not true. It is more likely that your sense of smell has improved. I only take one Mg Malate pill a day. I need to run some tests with varying amounts. The packet is not that clear as to whether this is 300mg malate or 900mg malate, but in the end the experimentation runs at numbers of capsules.
Other supplements
I take other supplements on either a twice a week basis or daily.
In 2016, however, I started to keep some records as to particularly what I was drinking, but also my blood pressure and heart rate on waking and going to sleep. I then decided to put some serious effort into improving my sleep patterns. I am pleased to say that I have made good progress with improving sleep and getting rid of insomnia. I have decided to write this blog post. In part to enable me to structure the medical research that I have collated and in part because I have found that people are unsurprisingly often quite interested in my experience in this area. Hence I will write this partially from the point of view of suggestions as to things to do which can improve sleep and health more generally.
What I intend to do is to update this particular post. I am not medically qualified and all I am writing about are my own experiences and a collation of information I have found on the internet. Hence I am not giving medical advice. Different people are different. I am quite big being 6 foot 2 and weighing between 21 stone (130kg) and a target of 15-16 stone (95-101 kg). I am currently 105kg, but my weight is reducing. (as a result of eating less intentionally). If people take dietary supplements it will vary which ones help people and people will suit different quantities. For example Vitamin D is fat soluble and if you are obese - as I was until recently - you need to take more to have the same effect.
Hence I would suggest that you read this and use it as a basis of suggestions for research rather than a recipe for improving health and getting rid of or reducing insomnia. Talking to your medical practitioner about the suggestions before taking anything is worth considering once you have done your own research.
Insomnia harms health
There are many ways in which insomina harms health. Hence if you reduce insomnia you are likely to have other health improvements. My own blood pressure and resting heart rates have come down. Some of this is as a result of losing weight, but the effect of reducing insomnia also helps. The body uses sleep to repair itself hence if people are not sleeping well that process does not work properly. I will focus in this post on reducing insomnia, but that is also about improving health.
Many people are used to a situation where they are really tired in the afternoon and often need a nap. My experience is that I have been able to improve my sleep patterns such that I can go through the day being effective and sleep only at night.
CBT should always be tried
CBT is Cognitive Behaviour Therapy. That is really a fancy title for improving what you do. Part of this is also known as Sleep Hygiene. People who are reading things on the internet are likely to have seen these sort of things listed elsewhere. However, here is a list.
- Make sure the bedroom is really dark and quiet when the lights are switched off.
- Try to have regular sleep times even at the weekend.
- Avoid blue light during the night. That means not having a TV in the bedroom and not looking at your mobile phone. You can get software for mobile phones that reduces the amount of blue light, but blue light tends to get rid of melatonin. Melatonin is what keeps you asleep (it is generated by the pineal gland). Systematic review of light exposure impact on human circadian rhythm will give you more details of how bad blue light (wavelength 460nm worst effects at 424nm) can be.
- Best not to lie in bed awake trying to sleep. I find that if I wake up during the night (and cannot quickly get back to sleep) it is best to reset my pineal gland by getting up and potentially doing some work, but then going back to bed after about an hour. (The paper linked to above says that melatonin can recover from computer light in 15 mins.) If this is likely to happen it does mean allowing enough time for the sleep process to be awake for a couple of hours during the night. There are those that argue that biphasic sleep (waking up and then going back to sleep) is natural. It is a nuisance because you need to allow more time for sleep including a period awake, but it can work.
- Keep off the booze. I like the taste of many drinks and getting drunk and I still do that from time to time. However, although getting drunk helps to fall asleep you then wake up in the middle of the night. It can be very difficult to get back to sleep after that and it can hence damage the next day.
- Keep off the sleeping pills. Anti histamines such as Diphenhydramine don't enable the best sort of recuperative sleep and I avoid those.
- Avoid napping during the day. A bad insomnia routine involves having problems getting to sleep (latency) or waking up in the middle of the night (maintenance) and then having to sleep in the afternoon. This then reduces "sleep pressure" which means having problems getting to sleep and waking up in the middle of the night.
- I will update this later when I have some time, but other thoughts include: Caffeine reduction (the half life is 6 hours and tea also has caffeine in it), If you are worrying about something write it down (and the proposed solutions) to clear your mind of worries, there are arguments as to what extent your bedroom should be cool, I think cool rather than cold, make sure your bedding is comfortable and you lie in a good position, having exercise during the day is a good idea, but avoid 3 hours before going to bed, a ritual about sleep is a good thing including relaxing beforehand listening to music rather than the news perhaps doing breathing exercises, avoid eating too late in the evening, having bright sunlight in the morning is a good thing
Make sure you have enough Vitamin D
People are I think becoming more aware of the importance of Vitamin D. From a sleep point of view, however, you need to be careful not to take Vitamin D too late in the day. Vitamin D goes through an interesting metabolic cycle where it first gets converted (Vitamin D Metabolism, Mechanism of Action, and Clinical Applications) to 25OHD (Calcifediol) in the liver and then the kidneys convert it to 1,25-dihydroxyvitamin D (1,25(OH)2D - Calcitriol) which is a hormone and has the main effects. There are many reports that if you take it in the afternoon or evening then it holds back sleep. Similarly if you are using a 311nm Ultra Violet light or even the Sun to generate your vitamin D then it is best not to do this in the evening before going to sleep. The Sun is quite helpful in this in that the Sun has been well trained not to shine brightly just before you should be sleeping. However, I would not suggest switching on a UV light in the evening. I have not found a paper which studies this formally, but I have seen lots of papers talking about this.
Vitamin D does a lot of other things. You do need to be careful not to take too much vitamin D. (Vitamin D Toxicity–A Clinical Perspective) However, the example of someone who got too much calcium in their blood from about 10,000 iu a day was from someone who was also sunbathing. In the winter when there is not enough UVB around (particularly in England) people do need Vitamin D. The NHS in England recommends 400iu, in Germany they recommend 800iu. I personally take 3000iu a day, but remember different people will need different amounts. Vitamin D is fat soluble so if you take it in oil then perhaps you get about 30% more than taking the same quantity of Vitamin D in tablet form.
What I find if I have too much vitamin D (and that is not hypervitaminosis D,but just too much on the day or late in the day) is that I have problems with sleep maintenance at about 2am. I find that if I take a relatively heavy dose say 24,000 iu (iu being the measurement that allows comparison of different types of vitamin) then it can cause sleep maintenance problems for a couple of days. My guess is that this is because it takes a bit of time to process it into 250HD, but that's just a guess. However, if I have enough vitamin D and don't take it for a day things work OK until the vitamin D levels go down.
Vitamin D has a half life in the circulation of between 10 and 20 days. Hence once you have enough in your body from sunbathing on a sunny day it will take a while for the levels to go down.
Some reading: LARGE, SINGLE-DOSE, ORAL VITAMIN D SUPPLEMENTATION IN ADULT POPULATIONS: A SYSTEMATIC REVIEW of 30 papers looking at a really large dose Safety of 50,000-100,000 Units of Vitamin D3/Week in Vitamin D-Deficient, Hypercholesterolemic Patients with Reversible Statin Intolerance The authorities tend to recommend a maximum of 4,000 IU per day. I have noticed issues with sleeping at 6,000iu per day and I think that is a metabolic issue and not something that would lead to hypervitaminosis, but I am not a medic. What I think is happening is that there is a high level of unprocessed Vitamin D floating around in the blood. I have seen a paper that indicates that this can cause problems. Until the Liver has switched it to 25OHD it can be a bit of a nuisance. It is going to take some time for the liver to process it.
Hence with Vitamin D. Remember to look at taking it in the morning. That also means not using a UV light at night. If you are sunbathing in the summer you won't need as much of a supplement (or any) compared to the winter.
This is a particularly interesting paper Evaluation of vitamin D3 intakes up to 15,000 international units/day and serum 25-hydroxyvitamin D concentrations up to 300 nmol/L on calcium metabolism in a community setting which looks at higher doses of D3. It concludes "Serum 25(OH)D concentrations up to 300 nmol/L were found to be safe." It seems that the body safely stores Vitamin D in 25OHD form (which is logical if it comes in mainly during the summer). However, my own experimentation concludes that there is a limit on the rate at which D3 is converted to 25OHD (which is obviously going to be the case) which would argue for a daily supplementation rather than weekly.
This article medcape Says 25OHD has a half life of 15 days and the hormone has 15 hours. Alternatively this article Vitamin D has longer than expected half-life: Tests may not show true 'plateau' says it is two months. I think actually both are wrong. The conversion to the hormone in the kidneys is controlled by feedback systems. Hence it would not so much have a half life like a radioactive nucleus, but intead a consumption rate primarily perhaps also linked to a half life, but dominated by a consumption rate. One would assume that the consumption rate would vary. Hence if people get a really high 25OHD it will take quite a while to get rid of it (hence the argument not to overdose on D3).
There can be a recommendation that if taking Vitamin D supplements it is best not to also take calcium supplements but to get additional calcium via the diet if needs be. Mobilising vitamin D from adipose tissue: The potential impact of exercise is an interesting article that also looks at the storage of D3 in fat tissue particularly for fat people. It makes the point that potentially many years of the RDI can be stored and potentially it can be recovered by exercise. People can overdose on vitamin D if they have kidney problems which restrict conversion of 25OHD to the hormone or on 10,000 iu a day in other circumstances. A key point about Vitamin D is to tell any medical professoinals if you are taking it so they can take that into account for a diagnosis if there are any issues to look at.
Look at anthocyanins (not as bad as it sounds)
Anthocynanins are a type of chemical that can be used to make plants have a particular range of colour. I have found that Pomegranate juice, Blackberries and Black Turtle Beans (which can be found in Marks and Spencer 3 bean salad) all help with sleep. There is also research that recommends Tart Cherry juice. The common feature of these is that they all have anthocyanins in them. I have not as yet, however, found any research that substantiates this beyond my own experimentation.
There are various studies into heating anthocyanins Thermal and pH degradation kinetics of anthocyanins in natural food colorant prepared from black rice bran Effects of Cooking Methods on Anthocyanins and Total Phenolics in Purple‐Fleshed Sweet Potato In essence, however, cooking anthocyanins runs the risk of degrading them to not be effective. Hence best to eat the blackberries without cooking them first.
Consider melatonin
Melatonin is a really interesting hormone. In a sense Melatonin is the hormone of the night and Vitamin D is the hormone of the day. Melatonin does a lot of things. However, a key thing for sleep is that it calms down your brain cells (The Neuroprotective Effects of Melatonin: Possible Role in the Pathophysiology of Neuropsychiatric Disease) and allows your body to clear out rubbish created during the day.
Melatonin is created in a number of different places in the body, but what matters for sleep is the Pineal Gland. The Pineal Gland injects melatonin directly into the third ventricle of the Cerebral Spinal Fluid (CSF). Melatonin can pass over the blood brain barrier so as the CSF is renewed from blood serum (it swaps over about 20% an hour) then Melatonin comes out of the CSF into the blood. What is important about this is that the concentration in the Third Ventricle that goes into the brain is much higher than in the blood (I have seen various reports of this with factors between 5 and 20). Hence if you want to get melatonin into the Third Ventricle so it can help with sleep you need a lot more than is normally found in the blood. Another issue with Melatonin is that it has a very short half life (about 30 mins). Hence if you take Melatonin to increase the level in your blood it won't last long. What I find is that it takes between an hour and 90 minutes for melatonin that I take to have an effect on sleep. First it has to get into the blood and then from there into the CSF. Also when I am quite drunk it does not work.
There is another issue which is there is a feedback loop in the blood which switches off the pineal gland when melatonin hits a certain level. I recommend being very careful about trying melatonin as it can be quite dramatic when first tried. However, Melatonin is not in my view something to take when going to bed. Instead it is something to take when you have middle insomnia (when you wake up in the middle of the night). What I try is some which is swallowed and delayed and at the same time some dissolved under my tongue. The idea is to spread out keeping up the blood serum level so that it maintains the level in the CSF for longer.
I do think, however, that Melatonin helps to retrain the sleeping systems into sleeping better. For many people the pineal gland gets calcified over time. That may reduce the production of melatonin. My own experience is that if I extend sleep using Melatonin on one night it can assist for the next two nights as well which may be a retraining effect.
Measuring sleep and keeping records
Because a number of things affect sleep on more than one day it is quite difficult to work out what is going on. Also if you have a bad night's sleep you will have more sleep pressure and sleep better on the following night. Hence if you wish to work out what works best you need to approach it like a scientific experiment and measure things and keep records. I personally like having blood pressure for night and morning, weight and using a fitbit for sleep measurements. The fitbit is not perfect, but it gives some useful information which can be used to see if sleep is getting better or worse. As a wrist monitor it does not interfere with sleep and although the specialists think it is not good enough it is good enough for me. When you keep records as to what supplements you take, what you drink and what you eat then you can see what is having an impact.
Look at Magnesium Supplements (note that some indigestion reliefs including magnesium)
Magnesium is another element which our cleaner diet today seems to not provide enough of. As a Supplement I find Magnesium Citrate and Magnesium Malate quite useful. It is worth being sensitive to the fact that many other things such as some indigestion pills include Magnesium Stearate. I think at times I have overloaded with Magnesium partially as a result of taking too many indigestion pills. That caused sleep maintenance problems as well. However, I think getting a good balance between Magnesium and Calcium (Vitamin D) is helpful.
If you take magnesium and think it makes your farts more pungent in fact that is probably not true. It is more likely that your sense of smell has improved. I only take one Mg Malate pill a day. I need to run some tests with varying amounts. The packet is not that clear as to whether this is 300mg malate or 900mg malate, but in the end the experimentation runs at numbers of capsules.
Other supplements
I take other supplements on either a twice a week basis or daily.
- General Vitamins - I take Solvar's VM-2000 twice a week. I think it is quite good, but it should not be taken daily because doing this would undermine the body's own immune system by being too supportive. That is secondary information, however.
- Fish Oil - I take this twice a week it avoids aches and pains. I know this works because when I have stopped taking it I get aches and pains that go away after a bit.
- Zinc - I take 40mg twice a week. I think people need to be careful with Zinc. It can help the immune system, but some people react badly to the 40mg tablets. I have no proof that it works myself, however.
- Boron - I take 3mg daily to avoid arthritis not that I have had any signs of arthritis. It seems to be helpful. However, I don't have any direct proof.
Other supplements needs further consideration
I have looked at some other supplements over time, but I have not managed to get any successful results from experimenting with them. The word "successful" I take as being either finding something positive or negative from taking them. In part I am limited by only being able to do at a maximum one experimental test each day (having only one experimental subject). Also when the experimental subject gets drunk it skews any results. However, there are other supplements that may have some effect that I wish to try out over time.
- Selenium
- Theobroma
Other issues
Work in progress
Comments