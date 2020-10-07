 Skip to main content

Windows update messes up Chrome Security - Possible solution

I made the mistake recently of allowing Windows to update the operating system. Immediately after updating the operating system Chrome stopped logging in automatically (the bit on the top right of Chrome said "paused"). This has happened to quite a few people so I looked up to find out solutions one place that has solutions is https://9to5google.com/2020/06/15/google-chrome-windows-10-may-update-issues/. On that I did try the Windows-L to lock and unlock, but that appeared to help sometimes, but was not that helpful. However, I do now I think have a solution. It appears that after you login to the windows operating system it does some security processes. If you wait long enough by making a cup of tea before logging into chrome then chrome logs in OK. However, if you go immediately into chrome it fails to log in. This is obviously some form of bug in Windows, but I am pleased that I have a solution that so far seems to work. It is also a solution that involves making a cup of tea. Hence it is a relatively efficient solution. I have found sometimes that Chrome still loses its security access, but for now if you keep Chrome active it seems to stay connected. This is, of course, really important as if the Chrome account is "paused" everything else that needs security cannot log in. This is particularly a nuisance for things that also have an OTP which means getting loads of OTPs. I hope people find this useful.

Comments

Post a comment

Popular posts from this blog

Standards Board and Ken Livingstone

The link is to the case where Ken Livingstone appealed the decision of the Adjudication Panel for England.

The Standards Board and associated Adjudication Panel have done a lot of damage to democracy in the UK. The courts are, however, bringing them into more sanity.

The point about Ken Livingstone's case is that it was high profile and he also could afford to appeal. The Standard Board has a problem in that those subject to its enquiries face substantial costs that they cannot claim back.

This is an issue that needs further work.

In essence the Judge found that what he said brought him into disrepute, but not the office of Mayor. We do need the machinery of the SBE and APE to concentrate on things that matter rather than people being rude to each other.
2 comments
Read more

Problems with Outlook Express - emails lost dbx corruption

In the light of the enthusiasm shown for my post relating to the OCX control that must not be named (and probably Microsoft's most embarrassing error of recent years) I thought I would write someting about Outlook Express.

Outlook Express is the email client that comes as part of windows. I use it myself, although I have my emails filtered through a spam filter of my own devising written in java. It takes email off a number of servers using POP3 (Post Office Protocol TCP Port 110) and sends it using SMTP (Simple Mail Transfer Protocol port 25).

I have recently spent a few hours dealing with the problem that arises when .dbx files get corrupted during compacting.

Outlook Express (OE) stores the emails (and other things) in files with the suffix .dbx. Each folder has its own .dbx file. They are stored in hidden directories. This makes it harder to deal with things when OE goes wrong.

It is very important to back up your stored *.dbx files as otherwise if you have a disk crash/stol…
22 comments
Read more

Statement re False Allegations Campaign

Many people will know that my family and I have been subject to a campaign of false allegations by Esther Baker for the past 4 1/2 years. Yesterday there was a court judgment Baker v Hemming [2019] EWHC 2950 (QB) which formally confirmed that the allegations were false. Esther Baker, who had brought a libel claim against me, dropped her defence of Truth to my counter-claim and was taken by the judge as no longer trying to prove her allegations. Due to Baker's various breaches of court rules and orders, she has been barred from further repeating her allegations even in the court proceedings. Further claim of mine in libel against Baker are ongoing. There is a good summary in the Daily Mail here.

This demonstrates the challenge in fighting false allegations in today's Britain. A substantial campaign was built up to promote allegations which had no substance to them. Various Labour MPs and in pa…
Post a comment
Read more