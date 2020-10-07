Windows update messes up Chrome Security - Possible solution

I made the mistake recently of allowing Windows to update the operating system. Immediately after updating the operating system Chrome stopped logging in automatically (the bit on the top right of Chrome said "paused"). This has happened to quite a few people so I looked up to find out solutions one place that has solutions is https://9to5google.com/2020/06/15/google-chrome-windows-10-may-update-issues/. On that I did try the Windows-L to lock and unlock, but that appeared to help sometimes, but was not that helpful. However, I do now I think have a solution. It appears that after you login to the windows operating system it does some security processes. If you wait long enough by making a cup of tea before logging into chrome then chrome logs in OK. However, if you go immediately into chrome it fails to log in. This is obviously some form of bug in Windows, but I am pleased that I have a solution that so far seems to work. It is also a solution that involves making a cup of tea. Hence it is a relatively efficient solution. I have found sometimes that Chrome still loses its security access, but for now if you keep Chrome active it seems to stay connected. This is, of course, really important as if the Chrome account is "paused" everything else that needs security cannot log in. This is particularly a nuisance for things that also have an OTP which means getting loads of OTPs. I hope people find this useful.
The link is to the case where Ken Livingstone appealed the decision of the Adjudication Panel for England.
The Standards Board and associated Adjudication Panel have done a lot of damage to democracy in the UK. The courts are, however, bringing them into more sanity.
The point about Ken Livingstone's case is that it was high profile and he also could afford to appeal. The Standard Board has a problem in that those subject to its enquiries face substantial costs that they cannot claim back.
This is an issue that needs further work.
In essence the Judge found that what he said brought him into disrepute, but not the office of Mayor. We do need the machinery of the SBE and APE to concentrate on things that matter rather than people being rude to each other.
