Service launched to reduce the pain of calling a call centre.

"John Hemming, who has created an internet Startup called Cirrostratus since he ceased being an MP, is launching a free online service to make life easier for people phoning call centres. The service is provided by Cirrostratus, but the SIP backbone is provided by the multi-award winning business VoIP solution, Soho66." John said, "Many people find phoning call centres a real pain. Our service is aiming to make things a lot easier. One click on alink or the bookmarks list and our server will phone up the call centre and get through all the menus. This is a lot faster than when people have to phone up and is less irritating." "Additionally the system uses WebRtc and the internet to make the call. This means that people don't find their normal phone system being blocked whilst they hang on the line waiting to speak to a human being." Marketing Manager from Soho66, David McManus, said: "This is a very exciting and valuable service for customers that John and ourselves feel will benefit all parties - including the businesses who operate the call centres themselves. "This is because it makes them more accessible to their own customer base and less off-putting when it comes to having to ring them for something, increasing their customer friendliness." John said, "If people find the WebRtc links to the phone system something useful they can set up their own account on our servers. By creating an account with Soho66 they can receive calls from people using telephones and also make calls to the telephone system as well as use web rtc for video calls." "The system currently only works on recent versions of the Chrome Browser, but we expect to be able to implement versions for Edge and Firefox in the future. It uses advanced web techniques such as WebRtc and sharedworkers which not all broswer companies have implemented properly."