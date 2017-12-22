 Skip to main content

Service launched to reduce the pain of calling a call centre.

Click here to try the beta test call entre phoning service 
"John Hemming, who has created an internet Startup called Cirrostratus
since he ceased being an MP, is launching a free online service to make
life easier for people phoning call centres.   The service is provided
by Cirrostratus, but the SIP backbone is provided by the multi-award
winning business VoIP solution, Soho66."

John said, "Many people find phoning call centres a real pain.  Our
service is aiming to make things a lot easier.   One click on alink or
the bookmarks list and our server will phone up the call centre and get
through all the menus.  This is a lot faster than when people have to
phone up and is less irritating."

"Additionally the system uses WebRtc and the internet to make the call.
This means that people don't find their normal phone system being
blocked whilst they hang on the line waiting to speak to a human being."

Marketing Manager from Soho66, David McManus, said: "This is a very
exciting and valuable service for customers that John and ourselves feel
will benefit all parties - including the businesses who operate the call
centres themselves.

"This is because it makes them more accessible to their own customer
base and less off-putting when it comes to having to ring them for
something, increasing their customer friendliness."

John said, "If people find the WebRtc links to the phone system
something useful they can set up their own account on our servers. By
creating an account with Soho66 they can receive calls from people using
telephones and also make calls to the telephone system as well as use
web rtc for video calls."

"The system currently only works on recent versions of the Chrome
Browser, but we expect to be able to implement versions for Edge and
Firefox in the future.  It uses advanced web techniques such as WebRtc
and sharedworkers which not all broswer companies have implemented properly."

