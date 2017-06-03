Homelessness vs Selling Books

"Particularly disappointing was the lack of response from some of those candidates seeking re-election as MP for their respective constituencies."

Candidates in elections tend to find themselves very busy with lots of things to do. It is, therefore, necessary to prioritise things to ensure that the important things are dealt with.To me the issue of homelessness and rough sleeping is an important issue. Therefore, when Birmingham's Faith Leaders group contacted me to ask me what I would propose and whether I would work with them to make things better I was pleased to respond with my views and indicate that I would work with them after the election.The Faith Leaders Group (Bishops and other religious leaders in Birmingham) have now sent out their report.Sadly, according to their report, I was the only candidate for Yardley to respond. The group in their report said:It is worth looking at the priorities of my opponent.Interestingly today she has decided to be at the Hay Festival to do a speech (entry fee £8.30) to promote her book.Here is the original event descriptionHere is the sign outside the eventHere is the location of the eventConstituents have expressed to me their concern that the Labour Candidate does not have the right sense of priorities. It is worth nothing that she would ordinarily have had an advice bureau on the Saturday morning.I did not cancel my advice bureau in the 2015 election. However, it remains that the Labour Candidate agreeing to do this book promotion at this time caused a conflict of interest.