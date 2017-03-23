WebRTC and the phone system (PSTN/SIP)
Over the past few months I have been working on bringing the software I used to run my parliamentary office up to date. As part of this I have been putting in real time communication systems. I am pleased that I now have a test system that links Web Browsers (only really Chrome at the moment) to the phone system. If this is the sort of thing that interests you you are welcome to try the test system here
. It only really works with Chrome on a desktop at the moment and is not really even in beta test. However, people who are interested in WebRtc and SIP will perhaps find it interesting. Because it is on a test server the server is often switched off so don't be surprised if it doesn't work when you try.