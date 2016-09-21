1,190 children were taken into care in the first week of their lives 1,576 children were taken into care in the first month of their lives 2,000 were taken into care in the first 4 months. 270 were taken into care in months 4-7 and 2,740 babies of 1 or under were taken into care. 2,800 children aged 1-4 were taken into care 2,680 children aged 5-9 were taken into care 2,360 children aged 10-15 were taken into care. 220 children aged 16 and over were taken into care.It is not unreasonable to say that 2,180 children were taken into care by the age of 6 months. Hence any RAD suffered by those children occurs as a result of their treatment after being taken into care. It is not a difficult logical concept.
