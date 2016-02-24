English Boundary Review Launched

Region 2010 Seats 2013 Proposal 2016 Eastern 58 56 57 East Midlands 46 44 44 London 73 68 68 North East 29 26 25 North West 75 68 68 South East * 83 81 81 South West 55 53 53 West Midlands 59 54 53 Ykshire/Humber 54 50 50 (Isle of Wight) 1 2 2

The electorate and quota figures for the West Midlands Metropolitan area are: Birmingham 686,804 9.19 Coventry 210,031 2.81 Dudley 239,405 3.20 Sandwell 215,484 2.88 Solihull 153,873 2.06 Walsall 186,960 2.50 Wolverhampton 170,212 2.28 WEST MIDLANDS 1,862,769 24.91

Birmingham Constituencies Birmingham, Edgbaston BC 62,795 -8,791 -12.28% Birmingham, Erdington BC 62,552 -9,034 -12.62% Birmingham, Hall Green BC 73,938 2,352 3.29% Birmingham, Hodge Hill BC 73,173 1,587 2.22% Birmingham, Ladywood BC 65,716 -5,870 -8.20% Birmingham, Northfield BC 69,377 -2,209 -3.09% Birmingham, Perry Barr BC 67,710 -3,876 -5.41% Birmingham, Selly Oak BC 68,460 -3,126 -4.37% Birmingham, Yardley BC 69,911 -1,675 -2.34%

The English Boundary review was launched today. These are the boundaries for the next General Election. We will know what they are in 2018. What is interesting is looking at the division of English seats as proposed in 2013 to now.I would expect this mainly to have arisen from individual registration. To be fair there is an issue about people who are properly multiply registered in more than one constituency in that they should really only count once in one of the seats for the quota and whether the constituency matches the quota. It should be possible to work out how many of these there are now. In the West Midlands I would expect quite a different set of proposals this time if the commission start at one side and go to the other side. That is simply because you would expect the middle to overlap by about 50%. However, only time will tell. From a partisan perspective with a drop in the West Midlands and North East and an increase in Eastern of one seat, this analysis might benefit the conservatives by a seat. The details, however, are what matter. However, with England dropping a seat it may end up as a net zero.