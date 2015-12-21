John Hemming's Web Log John's Reference Website
Monday, December 21, 2015
  Forum Shopping in Public Family Law - emigrating to escape the system
It remains that until the courts allow independent experts who are not employees of the local authority or otherwise beholden to the local authority that parents will very often (but not always) not get a fair trial.

Simply put the bias in the evidence results in an almost inevitable bias in the conclusions. I will update this post with more detail when I get some time, but I thought it would be useful to put two links in to two of the organisations that help people once they have left the UK.

In Ireland we have:
Ectopia
In the Czech Republic there is:
Children of the voiceless
