What are the consequences of a shortage of cytosolic citrate

I am using this page to collate research papers looking at what disease are probably caused by differentation failure. Atherosclerosis
Mummies reveal that clogged arteries plagued the ancient world Looks like it is not a modern diet
The Role and Research Progress of Inhibitor of Differentiation 1 in Atherosclerosis
Dysfunctional Vascular Endothelium as a Driver of Atherosclerosis: Emerging Insights Into Pathogenesis and Treatment
Why do statins work?
I think it is clear that statins work. What they do is to prevent citrate being converted into Cholesterol. This has two effects. A) Less Cholestoral, B) more citrate for other things. Clearly that would help with differentiation and would be a mechanistic route whereby Statins work. Osteoporosis
