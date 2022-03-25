Citrate, Acetyl-CoA, Cox-1, Prostaglandins and Melatonin

I think it is worth bringing together some of the research on Acetyl-CoA and what it can affect when it is not being used to generate energy for cells (ATP).
Its worth reading my other blog pages which are associated with this:
Acetyl-CoA
A key role of the mitochondrial citrate carrier (SLC25A1) in TNFα- and IFNγ-triggered inflammation is a paper that looks at some of the things Acetyl-CoA does in the cell outside the mitochondria. My other blog pages explain how it can be used by Stem cells to make sure that they turn into the cell type that the body needs (differentiate properly).
In that paper it says "Importantly, we show that the citrate exported from mitochondria via CIC and its downstream metabolic intermediate, acetyl-coenzyme A, are necessary for TNFα or IFNγ to induce nitric oxide and prostaglandin production.". Now obviously Acetyl-CoA is the same whether it comes via the citrate carrier or from somewhere else. So we can see the sort of thing that is influenced by levels of Acetyl-CoA.
Later in the paper it says "4) silencing of SLC25A1 gene or inhibition of citrate efflux from mitochondria abolish NO, ROS and PGE2 production. PGE2 is Prostaglandin E2. Hence we can conclude from this that Acetyl-CoA from Citrate is used to generate prostaglandin E2.
Now lets go to another paper.
Role of Prostaglandins in Rat Pineal Neuroeffector Junction. Changes in Melatonin and Norepinephrine Release in Vitro which says: "PGE2 increased pineal and medium melatonin at all concentrations tested, with a maximum of 1 nM; ". Norepinephrine in UK English is Noradrenaline.
Cox-1 also called Cyclooexgenase-1 See wikipedia is also called prostaglandin-endoperoxide synthase (PTGS). This is inhibited (switched off) by Cox-1 inhibitors such as Aspirin. Normal cells (not platelets) recover their Cox-1 levels over a 36 hour period. Cox-1 is needed to generate Prostaglandins - the clue is in the name.
We know from the above and from experiments with Aspirin and sleep that if there is less prostaglandin then people have less melatonin. This, of course, is particularly interesting in respect of both the citrate carrier and also citrate supplementation in that it argues that if the citrate carrier is inhibited generally in the body potentially via Interleukin-10 or some other cytokine (I pick Interleukin-10 because it is something that is part of SASP) then people will have less melatonin which both means less sleep and more oxidative stress (and a greater chance of cancer) because pineal melatonin tops up the mitochondrial melatonin.
I find that really interesting.
Edit 27/3. The Mitochondrial Citrate Carrier SLC25A1/CIC and the Fundamental Role of Citrate in Cancer, Inflammation and Beyond is an interesting paper that looks further at what happens as a result of problems with a low level of citrate in the cytosol. Particularly "This activity of CIC, albeit still understudied, stems from its ability to provide Ac-CoA for acetylation reactions, to enhance the availability of TCA cycle intermediates that act as epigenetic regulators, particularly succinate, fumarate and alpha-ketoglutarate (α-KG), and to prevent the accumulation of l- and d-2-hydroxyglutaric acids, two oncometabolites that inhibit histone demethylases and are abnormally elevated when CIC activity is impaired." could explain why methylation changes occur in the epigenome when there are problems with the levels of citrate.
