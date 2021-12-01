Cortisol Awakening Response and Melatonin

The Cortisol Awakening Response (CAR) is managed by the HPA axis and is the process which makes people wake up in the morning so they can get on with the day. At times this happens during the night and can be a real nuisance as people cannot get back to sleep. It is possible using a small amount of Aspirin to disable the CAR (stop the CAR), but that then has knock on effecs on sleep for the next night because of the way Cycoloxegenase-1 reeables (over 36 hours). I am now working on a hypothesis that Melatonin actually tees up the CAR. Hence if you take a large amount of melatonin at say 0.30am you would expect a CAR type of cortisol response about 90 mins later. This is useful as it indicates that larger amounts of melatonin should only be taken in the 2-3 hours before you actually want your CAR to start. (Educational information not medical advice - talk to a healthcare practitioner and this may not work for everyone).